Jamaica 60 state visit of Namibian president cancelled

The Independence anniversary state visit of Namibian President Dr Hage G Geingob and his wife, Monica Geingos, has been cancelled, The Gleaner understands.

They were due to arrive in Jamaica on August 4 for a four-day working visit.

The reason for the cancellation is unclear.

The Office of the Prime Minister had invited Geingob and Geingos to be guests for Jamaica's celebration of 60 years of political independence on August 6.

The visit would have also marked 60 years of diplomatic relations between Jamaica and Namibia.

Geingob was scheduled to address a special sitting of Parliament as well as engage in bilateral discussions with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

