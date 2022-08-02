Jamaica-born doctor heads US medical association

Jamaica-born physician, Dr. Garfield Clunie, is the new president of the National Medical Association (NMA) in the United States.

He is the 123rd president of the NMA, an organisation that brings African American doctors together.

Speaking with The Gleaner about his new position, Dr. Clunie said that it was an honour to head the organisation.

“It is an honour to be in a position to help shape policies and to work towards eliminating disparities in diseases that affect our communities,” he said

Dr. Clunie is an Assistant Clinical Professor in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynaecology and Reproductive Science at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine. His special interests include prenatal diagnosis of fetal anomalies, diabetes in pregnancy and fetal growth restriction.

Dr. Clunie was born in St. Ann, Jamaica, and migrated to the United States with his parents at a young age.

After receiving a bachelor's degree in biochemistry from the State University of New York at Stony Brook, Dr. Clunie earned his medical degree from Bowman Gray School of Medicine.

The National Medical Association is the largest and oldest national organisation representing African American physicians and their patients in the United States.

