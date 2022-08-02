Policeman being sought over disappearance of money in robbery case

A detective constable is under investigation in connection with the disappearance of $800,000 which was evidence in a case of robbery before the Hanover Parish Court, law enforcement sources have disclosed.

The robbery case ended with a guilty plea, but the constable, who was the investigating officer, failed to hand over the cash so that it could be returned to the victim of the robbery, sources claimed.

Senior police officials in Hanover have confirmed that a report was made to the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau of the police force, which is leading the investigation.

According to sources, the allegation came to the attention of the police brass after the judge who presided over the robbery case wrote to them seeking their intervention to have the money produced in court.

The constable is being sought by investigators for questioning.

More information to come.

