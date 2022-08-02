Policeman in Donna-Lee Donaldson case rejects request for more questioning

Policeman Noel Maitland, who is in custody in connection with the case of the disappearance of his girlfriend Donna-Lee Donaldson, has declined a police request for further questioning.

And Maitland has also rejected a request to participate in an identification parade.

In a Gleaner interview this morning, his attorney Christopher Townsend charged that it would be “ghastly unfair” to have his client be subjected to an ID parade given that his image has been widespread in the public domain.

Further, Townsend stressed that investigators had an opportunity to ask all their questions at the session convened on Saturday.

The attorney said that he was surprised when the line of questioning focused on obstruction allegations instead of the expected disappearance matter.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He accused the police of shifting the goalpost and acting in an unfair manner towards Maitland.

“We have to be fair to our people irrespective of what you [or] anybody think he has a right. And what we are fighting for is the preservation of that right,” said Townsend.

“We're saying that we're not interested in any further interrogation. What we are asking … if it is that you don't have anything release us, if you have something then go ahead and charge us and allow justice to take its course,” he added.

The attorney asserted that his client has been fully cooperative with the police, stressing that the presumption of innocence must be maintained.

Maitland was taken into custody last week Wednesday.

The following day, he was taken to the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court and was remanded for 10 days.

Townsend said that at the expiration of the period, the legal team will be going to court to seek Maitland's release.

Donna-Lee Donaldson was reportedly last seen at Maitland's apartment at Chelsea Manor in New Kingston on July 11.

The 24-year-old social media influencer from Kingston was reported missing by her mother on July 13.

A high-level police probe was subsequently launched.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.