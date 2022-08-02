St Andrew woman in BMW incident charged with attempted murder

A 33-year-old woman who allegedly used her BMW motor car to hit a man on Constant Spring Road, St Andrew in 2021 has been charged with attempted murder.

She is Vanacia Johnson-Lee of Grosvenor Terrace, Kingston 8.

Reports from the Half Way Tree Police are that the complainant was pounced upon by Johnson-Lee who used her car to hit him in November.

She also reportedly threatened to kill the man, a police statement said Tuesday.

The police were summoned and the complainant was taken to hospital where he was admitted.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

An investigation was launched.

The accused woman was arrested during an operation on Friday.

Johnson-Lee was subsequently charged after an interview conducted in the presence of her attorney.

A court date is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.