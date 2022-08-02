Stocks Round Up | 138 Student Living day's top winner

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Combined Index closed Monday on a losing note.

The slow trading session ended with an advance/decline ratio of 35/56.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 3,695.18 points or 0.95 per cent to close at 385,370.74..

The JSE Main Market Index declined by 3,817.87 points or 1.02 per cent to close at 371,875.54 while the Junior Market Index declined by 13.95 points or 0.33 per cent to close at 4,188.36.

The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 0.79 points or 0.38 per cent to close at 209.09.

Overall market activity

110 stocks traded.

35 advanced.

56 declined.

19 traded firm.

Winners

138 Student Living, up 13.05 per cent to close at $ 47.04

Indies Pharma, up 11.50 per cent to close at $ 3.20

Elite Diagnostic, up 11.49 per cent to close at $ 3.59

Berger, up 8.45 per cent to close at $ 11.93

CAC 2000 9.5% Cumul Redeem Prefs, up 8.18 per cent to close at $ 1.19

Losers

Palace Amusement, down 15.00 per cent to close at 755.64

Eppley 6% Prefs due 2024, down 11.27 per cent to close at $ 1.15

Everything Fresh, down 9.77 per cent closing at $ 1.20

IronRock, down 9.48 per cent to close at $ 2.96.

Edufocal, down 7.82 per cent closing at $ 2.24

Market volume

Some 19.247 million units valued at over $ 99.68 million.

Volume leaders were: FosRich, followed by Transjamaican and Dolla Financial

