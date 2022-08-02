Two new COVID-19 sub-variants confirmed in Jamaica

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the presence of the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants in Jamaica.

They were identified during the latest round of gene sequencing performed at the University of the West Indies, Mona.

Eighty-seven samples were sequenced with sample dates from May 13 to July 11, 2022.

All 87 samples were identified as the Omicron variant, with eight confirmed as BA.5 and five as BA.4 sub-variants.

“The Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5, according to World Health Organization, are the dominant variants globally and are highly transmissible. As a result, there may be an increase in number of COVID-19 cases,” National Epidemiologist Dr. Karen Webster Kerr cautioned.

