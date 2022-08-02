Two St Thomas fishermen missing

Two fishermen from Yallahs Beach in St. Thomas have been reported missing since Sunday.

They are Hymnrancon Lewis, 36, and Franklin Campbell who is said to be in his late 40s.

The two left on a blue and red vessel named “Young Moore” about 7:30 a.m.

They were headed to White Horses Bank, some eight miles out at sea to retrieve fish from pots they had set on Friday.

Lucretia Wilmot, mother of Lewis' eight-month-old son, said she became concerned when all the boats that went out to sea returned except his.

Since then, she has been calling his phone but to no avail.

“Mi concerned bout mi baby father. Mi eight month old son nuh stop call daddy. All 10:30 last night, him just deh pan di bed 'daddy, daddy'. Mi cyah manage da burden ya,” said an emotional Wilmot.

Family and fellow fishermen are appealing for more assistance from the coast guard to conduct search and rescue operations.

The Yallahs Police Station and the Corporate Communications Unit could not provide The Gleaner with any information relating to the fishermen's disappearance.

- Judana Murphy

