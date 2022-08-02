Water disruption in sections of St Andrew

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that its Mahoney Water Facility in St Andrew is currently out of operation due to a broken transmission main on the network.

This has affected water distribution to customers served by the system.

Areas affected are Mahoney, Rose Hall, Lawrence Tavern, Cassava River, Mount Olive and Assett Hill.

The NWC says repair work is being carried out and is estimated to be completed by Wednesday, August 3 at 6 p.m.

It says it regrets any inconvenience that may be caused and craves the patience and understanding of customers.

