August 9 bail hearing for alleged Dream Weekend phone thieves

WESTERN BUREAU:

The three men charged over the theft of $2-million worth of electronic gadgets at the Dream Weekend party series have been remanded until August 9, when a bail hearing is to be held.

Warren Scavella and Kieron Liscombre, who are charged with receiving stolen property, and Denvere Robinson, who is charged with simple larceny, were given the date at their first appearance in before the Westmoreland Parish Court on Wednesday.

They are represented by attorneys Henry McCurdy and Shane Walker.

The men were held during a police operation on July 31.

Among the items found were 16 Iphones, two Samsung Galaxy phones, two laptops, and 36 R-Sims which are used to unlock phones; along with $200,000 in cash and £30.

The items were allegedly stolen from patrons of the Dream Weekend event, which was held in Negril between July 29 and August 1.

It is understood that two other men are being sought in connection with the seizure.

Following the incident, Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson urged party patrons to take personal responsibility for the safety of their valuables when they attend such events.

- Christopher Thomas

