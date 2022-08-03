Catholics seek $200m to restore MoBay cathedral

WESTERN BUREAU: THE ROMAN Catholic Diocese of Montego Bay is seeking the help of the private sector in raising $200 million to restore the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. The Most Reverend Burchell McPherson, Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of...

THE ROMAN Catholic Diocese of Montego Bay is seeking the help of the private sector in raising $200 million to restore the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral.

The Most Reverend Burchell McPherson, Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Montego Bay, says after 57 years, the cathedral no longer befits its status.

“When you look at the cathedral, it needs a facelift for it to look like a cathedral. It's looking like a warehouse now,” McPherson said in a Gleaner interview at the groundbreaking ceremony on July 30.

The church sits next to Mt Alvernia High School on Queens Drive.

McPherson said that to date, the church has hosted several fish fries and other fundraising initiatives, but those will not be able to generate the money required for renovation.

“These will not allow us to reach our goal of raising the $200 million needed. Therefore, I am appealing to corporate Montego Bay and the wider Jamaica to try and assist us in whatever way you can,” he pleaded.

Meanwhile, Bishop Conrad Pitkin, custos of St James, has urged communities in the parish to rally to the cause of the church, as it would be to the benefit of the wider community.

“This kind of investment will ultimately enable the church to meet the growing demands of an ever-growing and expanding community of Catholic and non-Catholic,” he said.

Pitkin further noted that expansion of the cathedral was integral, as it would help those in need, especially single mothers, many of whom are without a proper place to call home.

“It is my belief that the renovation of this facility will play a tremendous role in providing therapeutic counselling and healing for the many emotionally hurting individuals, resulting from the mayhem caused by the continuous violence and murder, especially of our women and children,” said the bishop.

