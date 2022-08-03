Health Ministry urges Jamaicans to reduce heat exposure

The Health and Wellness Ministry is urging Jamaicans to reduce exposure to hot temperatures to avoid heat-related stress.

The Ministry notes that excessive heat stress is harmful to one's health and is potentially fatal.

Jamaica, as other Caribbean countries, is currently experiencing a heat season that is typically between May and October annually.

This year, extremely high temperatures are being recorded.

As a result, the public, especially the vulnerable such as the elderly, children under six years and bedridden persons, are therefore being advised by the health ministry to take precautionary measures to reduce exposure to heat.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

In order to prevent illness associated with the heat, members of the public are encouraged to:

* Hydrate with cool water, especially when it is hot and humid.

* Drink more fluids, limit or avoid sugar-sweetened drinks and beverages that contain alcohol.

* Drink more water than normal before, during and after vigorous activities.

* Exercise indoors where possible

* Drink more water than normal if one is exposed to heat for long periods (greater than two hours).

* Avoid the sun during the middle of the day, such as by limiting, as much as possible, outdoor activities to mornings and evenings and seeking out shade when outdoors.

* Wear light-weight, light-coloured, loose-fitting clothes made of breathable fabrics.

* Children should not be left in locked vehicles under any circumstances.

The health ministry notes that heat-related illnesses can typically range from mild conditions such as a rash or cramps to serious and potentially life-threatening conditions such as heatstroke.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.