Jamaica-born British civil rights campaigner Roy Hackett dies

Jamaica-born British civil rights campaigner Roy Hackett has died.

The BBC is reporting that Hackett, who is described as a "humble freedom fighter”, passed away at age 93.

It was reported that Hackett was one of the organisers of the Bristol Bus Boycott, a successful campaign to overturn a ban by Bristol Omnibus Company on employing black and Asian drivers and conductors.

He once said: "I lived in many places before I came to Bristol, and I never had racism as tough as back then."

Born in Jamaica, he was appointed an MBE in 2009 and an OBE in 2020.

Hackett, who was the co-founder of the Commonwealth Coordinated Committee which set up the St Paul's Carnival in 1968, leaves behind three children.

LaToyah McAllister-Jones, executive director of the St Paul's Carnival, said: "Rest In Power, Mr Roy Hackett.

"You have inspired so many, your service and dedication to your community lives on through us all."

Bristol West Labour Member of Parliament Thangam Debbonaire said: "It was an honour to know him.

"He was an inspiration to so many and taught us all so much about standing up for justice and equality.

"I will miss his warm smile, quick wit and charm, as well as his deep and lasting commitment to the people of Bristol and to ending racism."

Many others in the Bristol community have expressed their condolences, including teacher and author, Aisha Thomas.

In 1963, it was entirely legal for British companies to discriminate against someone because of the colour of their skin.

Hackett joined forces with campaigners Paul Stephenson, Owen Henry and Guy Bailey to begin the boycott that year.

"The transition of Mr Hackett has hit many of us really hard,” said deputy mayor of Bristol, Asher Craig.

"A humble, principled, freedom fighter - Bristol Bus Boycott, St Paul's Carnival, Bristol West Indian Parents & Friends Association, Bristol Race Equality Council - his legacy will live on."

