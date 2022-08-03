Most wanted charged for St John’s Road fatal gun attack

Rudolph Shaw, otherwise called 'Boxer' or 'Boxa', who is considered to be one of the most wanted men in St Catherine, has been charged with murder and wounding with intent.

Shaw, who was recently deported to Jamaica from the Cayman Islands, where he was captured, was charged on Monday after being interviewed in the presence of his attorney.

The charges are in relation to an incident on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

The police report that about 2:45 p.m., a man, who was later identified as 59-year-old Wilfred O'Connor, a carpenter of St John's Road in St Catherine, was standing in his yard when a Nissan AD Wagon motor car drove up with armed men aboard.

The men exited the vehicle and opened gunfire hitting him.

The police say the gunmen then drove off to another section of the community where they fired several shots hitting four men who were standing along a roadway.

The police were summoned and all five persons were assisted to hospital where O'Connor was pronounced dead and the others admitted in serious but stable condition.

A collaborative effort led to the arrest of Shaw on Friday, July 8 in the George Town area during a targeted operation by the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service and Jamaican law enforcement.

Shaw was interviewed on Monday and was subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.

