NHT's Ruthven Towers phase two to go ahead

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has made an about turn in relation to the controversial Ruthven Towers development, announcing Wednesday that phase two of the project will go ahead.

Last year, critics lashed the developer, the National Housing Trust (NHT), over the high price for the units, which ranged between $27.7 million and $37.7 million, charging that the state agency had strayed from its mandate to provide affordable housing.

Speaking at Wednesday's handing over ceremony for the 86 units in phase one of the New Kingston development, Holness said after the public uproar, the Government re-evaluated its decision to ensure that the project fits within the mandate that has been given to the NHT, which is to build 70,000 houses for low-income earners.

He said after careful consideration the government has decided to complete phase two, which will provide 234 units to the market.

"...yes you always want to be considered favourably in everybody's eyes, you want to be everybody's friend, but, you know, at the end of the day you have a country to run and people want their houses. Popularity can carry you so far and no more, you have to do what is right, and what is right is to have all houses that can be built, have them built, within our financial resources and within the law so that people from all walks of life in Jamaica can benefit," Mr Holness stated.

"There should be no reason why somebody who can afford a $40 million home should not get the opportunity to buy his $40 million home. There is no reason. Just as long as we are ensuring that the man that only can afford his eight million dollar home, he gets it too," the prime minister further argued.

The NHT has stated that it plans to build three more towers in phase two as well as amenities, such as a swimming pool, tennis court and meeting rooms by 2024.

