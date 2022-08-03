St Andrew farmer charged over gun seizure

The police have charged a St Andrew farmer following the seizure of an illegal gun and ammunition at his house.

He's 45-year-old Richard Nicholson, otherwise called 'Screechie', of Tappa Hill in Jack Olive.

Nicholson was charged on Tuesday with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, resisting arrest, dealing in ganja, possession of ganja and assaulting a police officer.

The police report that about 5:40 a.m., a team conducted an operation in the area and a premises was searched.

According to the police, a Taurus pistol with nine 9mm rounds of cartridges was found in the dwelling.

Nicholson was taken into custody and subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.

