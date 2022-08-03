Stocks Round Up | IronRock top Wednesday's winners list

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Combined Index closed Wednesday, again on a losing note.

The slow active session ended with an advance/decline ratio of 32/59.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 3,124.50 points or 0.81 per cent to close at 382,246.24.

The JSE Main Market Index declined by 3,019.85 points or 0.81 per cent to close at 368,855.69 while the Junior Market Index declined by 33.46 points or 0.80 per cent to close at 4,154.90.

The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 2.82 points or 1.35 per cent to close at 206.27.

Overall market activity



106 stocks traded.

32 advanced.

59 declined

15 traded firm.

Winners

IronRock, up 10.47 per cent to close at $ 3.27

138 Student Living, up 9.99 per cent to close at $ 51.74

SOS, up 8.06 per cent to close at $ 19.85

Lumber Depot, up 8.01 per cent to close at $ 3.10

Everything Fresh, up 7.50 per cent to close at $ 1.29

Losers

Sygnus Real Estate Investments, down 18.48per cent to close at US$ 0.11

SSLVC, down 11.42per cent closing at $ 3.18

JMMB Group 6% USD, down 11.14per cent to close at US$ 0.98.

JSE, down 10.42per cent closing at $ 17.20

Indies Pharma, down 9.69 per cent to close at 2.89

Market volume

16.4 million units valued at over $ 115.30 million.

Volume leaders were Lumber Depot, followed by Dolla Financial and Transjamaican.

