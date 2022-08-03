Veterinary Services Division: Guardians of Jamaica’s public health

ON AVERAGE, a minimum of 500 pounds of contraband (goods that have been imported illegally) is seized monthly from travellers coming into Jamaica and destroyed by the Veterinary Services Division (VSD) of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries.

This does not include the goods smuggled through the country’s seaports and which is usually done on a much larger scale, using 20- or 40-foot shipping containers, according to Dr Kevin Walker.

He was among staff members manning the VSD’s booth on the opening day of the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show in May Pen, Clarendon, and fielding questions from curious patrons. The veterinarian explained that among the reasons for the VSD participating in the annual show is the need to bring greater awareness to the public about the critical role it plays in safeguarding public health and safety. Guarding against the transmission of diseases, such as bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) or mad cow disease, is a major part of the reason for the strict vigilance by the VSD. It does facilitate the smooth importation of goods, but only from approved countries of origin and the application can be made online via its website.

On display was a wide range of items seized, with a set of feathers which were intended for use in a carnival costume drawing a lot of interest, most people thinking it was part of the booth decoration. Walker, however, explained that because the feathers were animal products, culled from birds, they could not be imported without a permit from the VSD.

Due to the lack of awareness, many people are taken aback when their goods are seized, with some openly accusing the officers of corruption when food items, especially meat, is confiscated.

“Our officers get a lot of flak because when you seize stuff people say, ‘Oh, you going [to] take it home’.” However, nothing could be farther from the truth, the veterinarian said, since a daily log of all contraband seized is kept, usually amounting to no less than 500 pounds each month, which is incinerated by the VSD at its Hope Road, St Andrew, facility.

Canned food, even though sealed, can still pose a serious threat to public health based on the ingredients, since it might have been packaged in a country where the phytosanitary and other conditions do not meet the standard of approval by the VSD. If the country of origin is not on the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries’ list of approved countries, it will be seized.

“On a regular basis, our officers are faced with people bringing in coolers of steaks. We have beef in Jamaica and if you want to bring in speciality cuts, once the country of origin is approved, just apply for your permit and you can bring it in legally. Dog food is a regular thing we seize at the airport because you require a permit for it and has to be from approved countries,” Walker revealed.

“We have a duty and it’s a job we take seriously, safeguarding the health of the Jamaican population and we would appreciate that if you have any doubts about bringing in something, just give us a call or an online query. Help us to keep you safe,” he appealed.

