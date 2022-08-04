18 men listed as persons of interest by St Catherine South police
The St Catherine South police have listed several men as persons of interest in relation to the recent flare-up of crime and violence in sections of the division.
Being sought are:
Richard Hemley otherwise called 'Devils'
· Kirk Wint alias called 'Big Red'
· Christopher Barrett alias 'Chicken Back'
· Elijah Carless otherwise called 'Papalou'
· Ricardo Carson otherwise called 'Trooper'
· Shane Williams alias 'Tussain',
· Imoro McKenzie otherwise called 'Munga'.
· Cedrick Barnett
· Miguel Tracey
· Sanjay Tracey
· A man known only as 'Techa'
· A man known only as 'Nigel'
· A man known only as 'Dog Shot'
· A man known only as 'Dappa'
· A man known only as 'Cedrick'
· A man known only as 'Bailey Boy'
· A man known only as 'Tae Tae'
A man known only as 'Steve'.
The persons are urged to turn themselves in to the Greater Portmore Police Station by 6:00 p.m. today.
Additionally, anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals is being asked to contact the Greater Portmore Police at 876-949-8403 or Crime Stop at 311.
