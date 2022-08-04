Thu | Aug 4, 2022

18 men listed as persons of interest by St Catherine South police

Published:Thursday | August 4, 2022 | 8:49 AM
The persons are urged to turn themselves in to the Greater Portmore Police Station today.

The St Catherine South police have listed several men as persons of interest in relation to the recent flare-up of crime and violence in sections of the division.

Being sought are:

Richard Hemley otherwise called 'Devils'

·  Kirk Wint alias called 'Big Red'

·  Christopher Barrett alias 'Chicken Back'

·  Elijah Carless otherwise called 'Papalou'

·  Ricardo Carson otherwise called 'Trooper'

·  Shane Williams alias 'Tussain',

·  Imoro McKenzie otherwise called 'Munga'.

·  Cedrick Barnett

·  Miguel Tracey

·  Sanjay Tracey

·  A man known only as 'Techa'

·  A man known only as 'Nigel'

·  A man known only as 'Dog Shot'

·  A man known only as 'Dappa'

·  A man known only as 'Cedrick'

·  A man known only as 'Bailey Boy'

·  A man known only as 'Tae Tae'

A man known only as 'Steve'.

The persons are urged to turn themselves in to the Greater Portmore Police Station by 6:00 p.m. today.

Additionally, anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals is being asked to contact the Greater Portmore Police at 876-949-8403 or Crime Stop at 311.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.