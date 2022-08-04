18 men listed as persons of interest by St Catherine South police

The St Catherine South police have listed several men as persons of interest in relation to the recent flare-up of crime and violence in sections of the division.

Being sought are:

Richard Hemley otherwise called 'Devils'

· Kirk Wint alias called 'Big Red'

· Christopher Barrett alias 'Chicken Back'

· Elijah Carless otherwise called 'Papalou'

· Ricardo Carson otherwise called 'Trooper'

· Shane Williams alias 'Tussain',

· Imoro McKenzie otherwise called 'Munga'.

· Cedrick Barnett

· Miguel Tracey

· Sanjay Tracey

· A man known only as 'Techa'

· A man known only as 'Nigel'

· A man known only as 'Dog Shot'

· A man known only as 'Dappa'

· A man known only as 'Cedrick'

· A man known only as 'Bailey Boy'

· A man known only as 'Tae Tae'

A man known only as 'Steve'.

The persons are urged to turn themselves in to the Greater Portmore Police Station by 6:00 p.m. today.

Additionally, anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals is being asked to contact the Greater Portmore Police at 876-949-8403 or Crime Stop at 311.

