Corporate Hands | Sagicor Life hosts blood drive

Charissa Clemetson (left), social and digital marketing manager at Sagicor Group Jamaica, is prepped by Zendene Dunbar-Rowland, technical assistant at the National Blood Bank, during a blood drive organised by the Sagicor Life Holborn branch in collaboration with Chain of Hope Jamaica and the Bustamante Hospital Cardiac Unit. The blood drive was well supported by team members and friends of Sagicor with 33 pints of blood being donated. Donors also purchased blood drive cookies with proceeds going to the Bustamante Hospital for Children.