Earth Today | Gender and climate change group

Clehan Williams (left), adviser to Senator Matthew Samuda, minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth & Job Creation, joins representatives of the team that developed Jamaica’s Gender and Climate Change Strategy and Action Plan at the recent unveiling of the document. From second left are: Consultant gender specialists Anika Grey and Indi McLymont-Lafayette; Dr Orville Grey, regional manager, Caribbean, at the Green Climate Fund; Angie Dazé, gender equality and social inclusion lead at the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD); Sharon Coburn Robinson, principal director at the Bureau of Gender Affairs; Catherine Senecal, programme manager, resilience at IISD; and Omar Alcock, senior technical officer (mitigation) at the Climate Change Division.
The strategy and action plan identifies strategies in four key action areas: institutional arrangements; knowledge, skills, and evidence; financial and human resources; and monitoring, evaluation, and learning. Its development was led by the CCD in partnership with the BGA. The work was facilitated under the $39-million project, ‘Facilitating a Gender Responsive Approach to Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation in Jamaica’, financed by a grant from the GCF under its Readiness Support Programme, and with technical support from IISD.
