Former PM Bruce Golding among Commonwealth group observing Kenyan elections

Former Prime Minister Bruce Golding is among a 20-member Commonwealth group observing the general elections in Kenya.

The polls are to be held on August 9.

“Just as politicians have made a commitment to a peaceful election, we urge stakeholders, including the electorate, to commit to doing the same, consistent with the Commonwealth's values and principles,” said Golding in a statement issued by the group.

“We know how important elections are in a democracy; they empower the people to choose representatives who will, in turn, make decisions on their behalf,” he continued.

The observer group was selected from across the Commonwealth at the request of Kenya's Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

It is to issue its interim statement of preliminary findings on August 11.

