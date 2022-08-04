Hanover constable sought in disappearance of exhibit surrenders

The lawyer for the police detective constable who was being sought in connection with the disappearance of $800,000 that was an exhibit in a court case says the money has not been misappropriated.

The constable, who is assigned to the Hanover Police, surrendered to investigators at the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Bureau (IPROB) yesterday accompanied by his attorney Donnovan Collins.

He was served with a notice warning that he was under investigation for misappropriation of evidence, Collins confirmed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police McArthur Sutherland, who heads IPROB, confirmed the investigation during a press conference on Tuesday, saying several statements have already been collected.

The constable is to be interviewed by detectives at IPROB tomorrow.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The cash was an exhibit in a robbery case which ended with a guilty plea in the Hanover Parish Court, sources disclosed.

But when the presiding judge requested the cash to have it returned to the victim the constable failed to produce it, sources claimed.

Police officials became aware of the complaint after the judge wrote to them requesting their intervention to resolve the matter.

But Collins explained that the money was not produced in court because the constable was placed on sick leave by his doctors.

He said the money remains in the possession of the constable and should be turned over today.

“So as far as the allegation of misappropriation of funds is concerned, that cannot be made out because he has the money. He was just sick,” Collins insisted.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.