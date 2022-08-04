My children are not missing, says St James mother

A St James mother says she has been left confused after the police issued a missing person advisory for her twin children.

On Wednesday, the police's information arm, the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), reported that the children were missing since June 14 and that they were last seen at home.

It was also stated that all attempts to locate them have failed.

But, Rakesha Lewis today told The Gleaner that her children have been in her care and she does not know how they came to be reported missing.

Lewis insisted that they were never missing.

According to the mother, her children have become fearful arising from their names and images being in the public domain.

The mother and her children visited the Montego Hills Police Station this morning where statements were taken from her regarding their whereabouts.

The children live with their mother in Norwood.

Their father, Lewis said, is believed to be living in St Elizabeth.

Head of the Montego Hills Police Station, Sergeant Bruce Walker, told The Gleaner this morning that having made checks in the station's records and realising there were no reports of children gone missing, he was not aware of the matter when he was alerted of the CCU press release.

Walker, however, received a call from an aunt late yesterday, refuting the claims that the children were missing.

“The aunt told us the children were with their mother and had not gone missing, so we asked them to take them to the station last night if possible.”

Further checks, he said, were made this morning and the police visited the home in Norwood.

The children and their mother were taken to the police station where a statement was taken from them.

He said, based on other findings, the police have realised that the Children Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) had an interest in the children.

A matter, he said, was before the family court yesterday, but the court was unable to not reach the mother.

It is not clear if the CPFSA sent out the information.

