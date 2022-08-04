Old Harbour Road shooting victims treated and released

The St Catherine North police division has confirmed that the two persons who were shot and injured along Old Harbour Road in St Catherine earlier today were treated and released from the hospital.

“We are pleased that the two victims were treated and released,” a senior officer said. "Although their injuries were not life-threatening, we are maintaining a serious presence in the space."

According to police reports, a bike drove up and fired on several persons, hitting the two, which included a 13-year-old.

The Gleaner was informed that today's incident was connected to recent attacks in St Johns Road and Tawes Pen in Spanish Town.

“We are tired of the criminals trying to create mayhem in the community," one resident said, demanding more serious police presence in the area.

- Rasbert Turner

