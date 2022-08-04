Opposition wants urgent action following Rio Cobre fish kill

The parliamentary opposition is demanding debate on a motion calling for a review of the penalties for environmental breaches, following the recent fish kill in the Rio Cobre, in St. Catherine.

Opposition Spokesperson on Environment and Climate Change, Senator Sophia Frazer-Binns says the motion which called for a review of the Natural Resources and Conservation Act was tabled in the Senate more than a year ago.

“It appears that the source of the pollution is known. The perpetrator at their cost, must be made to implement proper and effective remedial steps that will ensure that this does not happen again”, Frazer-Binns added.

She said the opposition is deeply concerned and wants immediate action by the government through the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA).

Frazer-Binns charged that the visit to the area by the portfolio minister does not go far enough.

“Their failure to take decisive action, as provided in the law, has led to this ongoing environmental disaster with little end in sight. The destructive financial impact on families who have to start all over as they lose significant earnings due to loss of trade is cruel and must be cauterised,” argued Frazer-Binns.

She added that the promised assistance by the Government must be “immediate and meaningful”.

Senator Frazer-Binns noted that there are powers available to NEPA under various legislation, including the suspension of the permit of the perpetrator until the problem has been rectified.

