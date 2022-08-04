Policewoman in Donna-Lee Donaldson case interviewed by INDECOM

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) yesterday interviewed the female district constable in the case of the disappearance of social media personality Donna-Lee Donaldson.

The oversight body did not share details of the outcome of the interview, which was conducted in the presence of her attorney.

INDECOM says the police will be provided with a copy of the transcript as well as a copy of the recorded interview.

It says its probe into the Donaldson case remains ongoing.

Her boyfriend Constable Noel Maitland was charged with murder on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old was reportedly last seen at Maitland's apartment at Chelsea Manor in New Kingston on July 11.

Donaldson was reported missing by her mother Sophia Lugg on July 13.

