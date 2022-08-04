Robber who posed as car seller arrested and charged

Twenty-eight-year-old Donavon Stewart, a taxi operator of James Street in Rose Town, Kingston 13, has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and robbery with aggravation.

Stewart's charges stem from an incident that occurred along Spanish Town Road, Kingston 11 on Thursday, July 28.

According to police reports, a man and his two sons met Stewart to purchase a motor car that was advertised for sale on a social media platform.

Stewart reportedly led the prospective buyers along a dirt track leading to the Rose Town community where he showed them a different motor vehicle from the one that was advertised.

Stewart tried to convince the man to buy the vehicle. The man refused and proceeded to leave when Stewart and two other men pounced on him. The hoodlums robbed the man and his sons at gunpoint of three cellular phones and $614,000.

Following investigations, Stewart was arrested and subsequently charged. His court date is being finalised.

