There has been a slight cut in gas prices.

Effective today, E-10 87 has moved down by $0.28 to sell for $213.86 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 has been cut by $0.27 to sell for $218.88.

Automotive diesel oil has been reduced by $0.25 per litre to sell for $229.26.

Ultra low sulphur diesel is being sold for $231.99 per litre following a decrease of $0.25.

The price of Kerosene has moved down by $0.25 to sell for $203.55.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas has moved up by $0.62 to sell for $67.71, while butane has gone down by $0.25 to sell for $75.31 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com