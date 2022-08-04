St James twins now in State care

The twins who were reported missing by the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit last night are now in State custody.

The children were removed from the care of their mother Rakesha Lewis after she appeared with them in the St James Family Court this morning, Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Area One, Clifford Chambers, has confirmed to The Gleaner.

The children, Tiwahrisah and Yahamalit Holness, aged nine of Norwood, St. James, are now under the care of the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) and will remain there until the court makes a further decision.

Reports are that Lewis took her children out of foster care on Labour Day weekend in May, and was to return them in June, however, efforts to reach her proved futile.

The CPFSA alerted the police yesterday and the high alert was activated for the missing twins.

This morning during an interview with The Gleaner, Lewis said she was confused after the police issued the missing person advisory for her twin children.

Lewis said her children have been in her care and she does not know how they came to be reported missing. She insisted that they were never missing.

According to her, the children have become fearful arising from their names and images being in the public domain.

- Janet Silvera

