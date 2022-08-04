Teen mechanic in Rockfort police shoot-out charged

A man accused of engaging the police in a shoot-out along the Sir Florizel Glasspole Highway in Kingston last week has been charged.

Mechanic Kassa Walker, 19, who was under police guard in hospital since the incident, was on Tuesday charged with illegal possession of firearm, shooting with intent and illegal possession of ammunition.

Walker's court date is being finalised.

The incident happened on Friday, July 29.

The police report that about 12:10 p.m, a team was on patrol when they received information about robberies in the Rockfort area.

The team went to make checks and upon reaching a section of the Sir Florizel Glasspole Highway, the cops saw four men on two motorcycles fitting the description of the alleged robbers.

The police signalled the drivers to stop, however, the men reportedly pulled firearms and opened gunfire at the cops, who returned gunfire.

One of the motorcycles crashed and Walker ran while another other man fell to the ground, according to the police.

A .38 Smith and Wesson Revolver loaded with four .38 cartridges was found beside the injured man, they reported.

Walker was apprehended and both men were transported to hospital.

Walker was admitted under police supervision and the other man was pronounced dead.

Walker was charged on Tuesday, August 2 after an interview.

The search continues for two other suspects who escaped.

