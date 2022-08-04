Thank you!

The Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) has recognised over 30 local and international partners and representatives within the private and public sectors for their significant contribution and vital role played in the country’s ability to respond to and combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the COVID-19 Donor Partners Recognition Banquet, which was held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on July 29, Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton expressed gratitude to the partners who had contributed their expert knowledge, and medical equipment and supplies.

He also acknowledged their collaboration with Jamaica to provide financial aid and accommodations for COVID-19 patients under the country’s response programme.

“You have the regard of the Government and the people of Jamaica,” he said, noting that the partners’ efforts had allowed the Government to focus on rebuilding the nation for better, through developing a more resilient health system to serve the people of Jamaica with optimal and effective healthcare.

The banquet was among one of the final events organised to mark the end of the MOHW’s Healthcare Workers Appreciation Month celebrations, under the theme ‘Honouring commitment, service, and sacrifice’.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

AWARDED

Some 14 countries were awarded, including Japan, India, Korea, Canada, China and the United Kingdom, for their assistance in expanding the nation’s healthcare staff by over 250 doctors, nurses and other healthcare personnel, along with their donations of personal protective equipment (PPEs) and vaccines.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the European Union (EU), the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), the Red Cross, and the Caribbean Public Health Agency were among the international organisations recognised.

Private-sector organisations such as the Sagicor Group, Food For The Poor, and the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) were among those awarded.

Under the public-sector segment, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and the CHASE Fund were also recognised.

Tufton also praised the 23, 000 members of the healthcare system “who make up the family of healthcare workers” and contributed to Jamaica’s recovery.

Among the attendees was Dr Carissa Etienne, director of PAHO, who is currently in her final term as head of the regional body and will be vacating her position in a few months. She delivered the keynote address for the evening.

“We have seen how the pandemic, unprecedented in its severity, brought historic shocks to our health systems, our economies and our societies, and our very way of life. But thanks to the leadership of many assembled here, the concerted action of partners and donors, the bravery and heroism of our health force and the resilience of our communities we are in a much better place today,” she said.

She also praised individuals who placed their lives in danger for the two years, during the height of the virus, to protect the well-being of others, mentioning in particular the grocery store employees, sanitation workers, and drivers of public passenger vehicles, as well as first responders like the police and firefighters, as the “backbone” of the nation’s pandemic response.

Tufton made special mention of Etienne in his remarks and commended her for her stellar work as head of PAHO during one of the most difficult times that the organisation and the workers would have had to confront.

asha.wilks@gleanerjm.com