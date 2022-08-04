Update | Houses firebombed, man killed in police shoot-out in Gregory Park

Eight houses were firebombed in Gregory Park, Portmore, St Catherine early this morning and a man was killed in a police shoot-out.

The deceased is yet to be identified.

Commander for the St Catherine South police division, Senior Superintendent Christopher Phillips told The Gleaner that a security team was responding to arson attacks in the community when it came under gunfire from criminals while in the Dyke Road area.

“We are still on location and will be doing further operations inside this area," said Phillips, who added that the attack appeared unified and was carried out by a "mixture of different persons operating in the area."

He indicated that four high-powered rifles and a handgun were seized at the end of the firefight with the gunmen.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

It is the second time in as many days that criminals have coordinated such an attack in Gregory Park.

On Tuesday, three houses were firebombed in the community as gunmen traded bullets.

- Roxroy McLean

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.