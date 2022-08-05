Bail denied for cops charged for tiler's murder

A judge has denied bail for the two cops facing murder and other criminal charges related to the shooting death of a man who reportedly refused to pay a bribe.

The ruling was handed down Friday by Judge Leighton Morris in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court following separate bail applications by lawyers for the two accused cops.

Corporal Miguel Ebanks and Constable Purcell Carter have each been charged with murder, shooting with intent and making use of a firearm to commit a felony, the Independent Commission of Investigations has confirmed.

Ebanks was also charged with two counts of committing an act of corruption.

The two cops, who are assigned to the Constant Spring Police Station, were charged following the killing of 49-year-old tiler, Phillip Wallace, outside a bar in Red Hills, St Andrew, on July 16.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

It's reported that Wallace was shot several times after he refused to pay money to his attackers.

Prosecutors, in opposing bail, raised concern that the policemen could seek to interfere with witnesses.

John Jacobs, who along with Courtney Rowe, are the attorneys representing Ebanks, said he was surprised by the decision to refuse his client bail given the “plausible and cogent” materials that were placed before the court.

Jacobs and attorneys, Valerie Neita-Robertson and Kimberli Whittaker, who represent Carter, have signaled that they intend to appeal Morris' decision.

They requested his reasons in writing and were assured that it would be provided by Monday.

The cops are scheduled to return to court on September 6.

-Livern Barrett

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.