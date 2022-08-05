Four men escape Ocho Rios lock-up

Four prisoners have escaped from the Ocho Rios police station in St Ann.

Reports are that police personnel became aware of the situation when checks were made at the cells this morning.

A manhunt has been launched to recapture the men.

More details to follow.

