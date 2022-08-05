Green agitates for St Thomas-like urban centre to revive Black River

WESTERN BUREAU:

MEMBER OF Parliament for St Elizabeth South Western, Floyd Green, says the development of an urban town centre, similar to what has been rolled out in St Thomas, would go a far way in restoring hope and economic prosperity in the sleepy town of Black River.

Green said that if such a facility is considered and developed, it would bring new investments and restore hope among locals and returning residents alike. He said it would signal a rebirth of the historic, cultural, yet economically dormant Black River.

Although Jamaica’s Vision 2030, which aims to establish Jamaica as a place to live, work, raise families and do business, is set to mature in eight years, Green sought to assure that the economic vibrancy of the St Elizabeth capital will be revived well in advance.

Vision 2030 Jamaica is the country’s first long-term strategic development plan, from 2009-2030. It embodies the plans and processes for the realisation of a collective vision. The country’s 2030 vision is geared towards engaging all Jamaicans and development partners in the process to achieve and benefit from sustainable and inclusive development.

Green noted that plans for the rebirth and revival of the southwestern township of Black River is being carefully executed with the building out of new commercial and resident areas, including adequate supply of affordable housing solutions.

“We have already approached the Factories Corporation of Jamaica to look at Independence Park, and to see if it can fit into their urban town centre model that they have been rolling out,” Green revealed in a Gleaner interview.

Independence Park is arguable St Elizabeth’s cultural centre. It is located on the outskirts of the town of Black River and is mainly used for the hosting of horticultural and stage shows.

