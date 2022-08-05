JN Foundation invites applications for PEP Scholarship

The JN Foundation is now accepting scholarship applications for students who participated in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) and will attend school at the secondary level.

Seventeen students will be awarded under the two types of scholarships on offer – the JN Foundation PEP Parish (14) and JN Bank Easi-Save County (3) Scholarships.

The deadline for the submission of applications is Sunday, August 7, and prospective applicants are invited to access the application form on the JN Foundation’s website at www.jnfoundation.com/jn-scholarships/ .

To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must have completed the 2022 Primary Exit Profile and should not be a recipient of a government scholarship.

Other requirements are that applicant or parent must have a relationship with a JN Group member company for at least one year – either as a member/customer/client of JN Bank or JN Bank Small Business Loans Division, JN Fund Managers, JN General Insurance, JN Life Insurance, Jamaica Automobile Association or JN Money Services.

Only the biological parent or legal guardian can apply on behalf of the child if the child is without an active JN Bank account.

Claudine Allen, general manager of the JN Foundation, noted that the foundation is honoured to be able to support the best and brightest through funding for secondary education.

“Assisted by the generosity of companies within the JN Group, we are able to award some $9 million in scholarships annually, a significant amount of which goes to our youngest scholars,” she said.

The foundation currently provides funding for more than 140 youngsters who maintained good grades, having initially received the award on successful completion of their PEP exams.

“In September, many will commence fifth form, and will conclude the tenure of the scholarship at year’s end. At the same time, in September we will welcome a new cohort who will commence this five-year journey with their JN Family. It is an exciting and rewarding period,” she added.

The JN Foundation PEP Scholarships will be awarded to one recipient from each parish, while the JN Bank Easi-Save County Scholarship will go to one child from each county. The PEP Scholarships are also available to children of employees of The Jamaica National Group.