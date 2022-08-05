Judge orders that third cop implicated in tiler's murder be charged or released

A parish court judge has ordered that the third cop implicated in the July 16 murder of tiler Phillip Wallace in Red Hills, St Andrew, be charged or released by 4 p.m. today.

The order was made today in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court following a habeas corpus application by the cop's lawyers, Peter Champagnie and Richard Lynch.

This was due to the fact that the cop has spent a substantial time in custody and the witness has failed to attend the identification parade on more than one occasion without an explanation.

The cop's attorneys pressed for the court's intervention because of what they said was the poor manner in which the investigation was being treated, especially in light of the cop's surrender to custody and intention to cooperate.

Judge Leighton Morris, in granting the order, indicated that he will give the Independent Commission of Investigations one last opportunity to get its affairs in order.

Wallace was allegedly killed in relation to a bribery deal gone bad.

The third policeman, who left the island shortly after the incident, returned on Monday and was taken into custody.

Two other cops have also been arrested in connection with the murder.

It is being alleged that the policemen requested $100,000 from Wallace to drop a case against him.

A report was made to the Constant Spring Police Station and a corruption probe was launched into the cops.

- Barbara Gayle

