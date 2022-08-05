Teen girl hospitalised with gunshot wound to the head

A Rockfort teenager is now hospitalised after she was rushed for medical treatment Thursday with a gunshot wound to her head.

The police say they received a report about 4:48 p.m. regarding the shooting incident in the Wareika Road area.

The Gleaner understands that the teen is now in stable condition and doctors are monitoring a swelling to determine if they can perform an emergency surgery.

Information reaching The Gleaner is that a female relative was allegedly playing with the firearm when a round was discharged.

The police say nobody has been arrested and the firearm has not been recovered.

