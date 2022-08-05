Third monkeypox case confirmed in Jamaica

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has confirmed that Jamaica has recorded its third case of the monkeypox virus.

He made the announcement Friday during a brief tour of the Cornwall Regional Hospital in Mt Salem, St James, following a ceremony for the resumption of construction on the neighbouring Western Children and Adolescents Hospital.

"The difference with this case is that it is a locally transmitted case. It is not an imported case, as was the case with the previous two cases," said Tufton.

According to Tufton, the newly confirmed monkeypox patient did not have any history of overseas travel prior to the diagnosis.

He said that the Ministry of Health's technical team is currently holding consultations regarding the next steps to be taken.

Reviews are slated to be held in relation to the dissemination of public information and updates on the virus, including concerns about vaccine availability, contact tracing for potentially infected persons and quarantining of suspected or confirmed cases.

