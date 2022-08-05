Two gangsters killed in police shootout

Police in the St Catherine North division say two men who were shot and killed in the Top Mountain community of St Catherine, Thursday night, were members of the fatherless gang.

It is being reported that about 8:55 p.m. an off-duty policeman accosted members of the gang after they robbed a bar in Kitson Town, St Catherine.

They allegedly challenged the policeman, resulting in two of them being shot and killed, while another escaped.

A firearm and ammunition were reportedly recovered from the scene.

The police have not yet revealed the identities of those killed in the incident.

