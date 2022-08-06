Accused Dream Weekend phone thieves to have bail hearing August 9

WESTERN BUREAU:

The three men who were arrested following the recovery of $2 million worth of electronic gadgets that were stolen during the recent Dream Weekend party series in Negril, Westmoreland made their first court appearance in Wednesday, with a bail hearing set for August 9.

Denvere Robinson is charged before the Westmoreland Parish Court with simple larceny, while his co-defendants Warren Scavella and Kieron Liscombe are charged with receiving stolen property. They were remanded until August 9 following their court appearance.

The men are represented by attorneys Henry McCurdy and Shane Walker.

In a brief update to The Gleaner on Wednesday following the court’s sitting, McCurdy confirmed the date for the men’s upcoming bail hearing.

“The case is set for Tuesday, August 9, for bail hearing, but I am not sure what is outstanding from the file,” said McCurdy, in reference to the prosecution’s case file.

Robinson, Scavella, and Liscombe were arrested and charged following a police operation on July 31, during which several cellular phones and other electronic gadgets, along with $200,000 in cash and 30 pounds sterling were seized.

During the operation, which was conducted by personnel from the Negril Resorts Area Police, 16 iPhones, two Samsung Galaxy phones, two laptops, and 36 R-Sims which are used to unlock phones, were recovered.

The items were reportedly stolen from patrons of the Dream Weekend event, which was held in Negril between July 29 and August 1 and had thousands of partygoers in attendance on the opening night.

It is understood that two other men are being sought in connection with the find.

Following the incident, Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson urged party patrons to take personal responsibility for the safety of their valuables when they attend such events. He also advised patrons who lose personal items to immediately make a police report.

Anderson sounded that warning during a press briefing by the Jamaica Constabulary Force on Tuesday, August 2, ahead of today’s Jamaica 60 Grand Gala and other Independence celebrations, even as he promised that the police will be out to curb criminal acts. The Grand Gala, which is part of Jamaica’s Diamond Jubilee celebration, is expected to have patronage of about 30,000.

“For things like cell phones, it is really important that people secure them and be aware of what is happening around them, as these are massive crowds and we only have so many assets that are used to police these crowds,” Anderson said during Tuesday’s briefing.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com