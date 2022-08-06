Jamaicans mesmerised by Independence drone show

Thousands of Jamaicans gathered inside the National Stadium on Saturday night were both mesmerised and surprised at the top-notch drone show segment of the Jamaica 60 Independence Grand Gala.

The first ever independence drone show, which began some minutes after 8:00 p.m., not only caught the undivided attention of proud Jamaicans celebrating inside in the stadium, but those across the island and in the Diaspora.

The show began with a local rendition of Kings of Kings and Lords of Lords, followed by Toots and The Maytals' Sweet and Dandy; Shenseea's Blessed and Buju Benton's I am a Jamaican.

The drones depicted the national bird; coat of arms; famous Jamaican Miss Lou; a Jamrock logo; reggae icon, Bob Marley; the fastest man alive, Usain Bolt; the national fruit, ackee; a bus; the map of Jamaica; and the theme for this year's celebration, 'Reigniting a Nation for Greatness'.

