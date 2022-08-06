St. Thomas teen charged with illegal possession of firearm

A teenager has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident on the Albion main road in Yallahs, St Thomas, on Friday.

He has been identified as 19-year-old Dantai Francis of Logwood district in the parish.

The Yallahs Police say about 4:35 p.m., lawmen were in the area when they signalled the driver of a Toyota Fielder motor car to stop.

He complied and a search of the vehicle was conducted.

The police say a pistol, with a magazine containing twelve rounds of ammunition, was found.

Francis was taken into custody and subsequently charged.

