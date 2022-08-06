Two dead, two others injured in Manchester shooting

Two men are dead following a gun attack at a party in Greenvale, Manchester, Friday night.

Two other people who were injured during the attack remain hospitalised.

The deceased have been identified as Lloyd Levy and 35-year-old Adrian Nation, also known as Blue, of 25th Street in Greenvale.

Reports are that about 8:05 p.m., Nation and Levy were among patrons at a party when men travelling in a motor vehicle opened fire at the crowd.

The police were summoned and four people were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to hospital where Nation and Levy were pronounced dead, while the other two, a man and a woman, were admitted for treatment.

-Olivia Brown

