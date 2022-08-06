US$3 million ganja bust in St. Elizabeth

The narcotics police have seized about 2,500 pounds of compressed ganja with a street value of approximately US$3 million.

The drug was seized during targeted early morning raids in St. Elizabeth, Friday.

The police say during the operation a stash house was discovered in Bethany district.

They say inside the house they found several bags and packages of compressed ganja, which were evidently being prepared for the export market.

