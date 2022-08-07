20 contacts of monkeypox patients in quarantine

Approximately 20 people are in quarantine over concerns they are contacts of persons infected with the monkeypox virus.

There are now three confirmed cases of monkeypox in Jamaica, one of which was locally transmitted, while the other two are classified as imported.

Jamaica's first monkeypox patient was identified on July 5.

Minister of Health, Dr. Christopher Tufton, told The Gleaner in an interview, on Sunday, that it was still unconfirmed whether the first patient has recovered and been released, but some of his contacts are still in quarantine.

“Some of those have been released. I can't tell you the exact number. [For] the other two cases, we still have some people in quarantine,” he said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

-Ainsworth Morris

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.