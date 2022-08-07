Alleged mastermind behind illegal importation of 21 guns arrested

A man described as the mastermind behind the illegal importation of 21 guns into the island in March this year was arrested in Ocho Rios, St. Ann, on Sunday.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit says he was arrested at a party in the parish by personnel from the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigations Branch (C-TOC).

He has not yet been charged.

Detectives say the man has been on their radar for some time and his arrest follows months of investigations that featured several lines of enquiry.

Eighteen handguns, three rifles and a large cache of ammunition were seized by the police at a warehouse in Kingston on March 4.

The find was made when personnel from Jamaica Customs noticed anomalies with a package and called in C-TOC.

