Haberdashery and recording studio firebombed

Published:Sunday | August 7, 2022 | 1:35 PM
The building's entrance has been sealed off by the police. - Asha Wilks photo

A recording studio and haberdashery on Upper Ivy Road, Kingston 5, were firebombed, early Sunday morning.

Loud explosions were reportedly heard sometime after 4:30 a.m.

The building's entrance has been sealed off by the police. 

According to an eyewitness, one individual waited in a motor car, parked along the roadway, as three others carried out the attack.

No injuries have been reported.

More details soon. 

