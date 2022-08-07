Haberdashery and recording studio firebombed

A recording studio and haberdashery on Upper Ivy Road, Kingston 5, were firebombed, early Sunday morning.

Loud explosions were reportedly heard sometime after 4:30 a.m.

The building's entrance has been sealed off by the police.

According to an eyewitness, one individual waited in a motor car, parked along the roadway, as three others carried out the attack.

No injuries have been reported.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

More details soon.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.