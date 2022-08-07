Haberdashery and recording studio firebombed
Published:Sunday | August 7, 2022 | 1:35 PM
A recording studio and haberdashery on Upper Ivy Road, Kingston 5, were firebombed, early Sunday morning.
Loud explosions were reportedly heard sometime after 4:30 a.m.
The building's entrance has been sealed off by the police.
According to an eyewitness, one individual waited in a motor car, parked along the roadway, as three others carried out the attack.
No injuries have been reported.
More details soon.
