Man charged for Clarendon farmer's murder

Thirty-eight-year-old Derwin Smith of Crooked River, Clarendon, has been charged for the Murder of 62-year-old farmer, Edward Grant, of the same community.

Reports from the May Pen police are that Grant left home for his farm about midday Monday and did not return.

About 9:30 p.m. that night, Grant's body was found by residents who summoned the police.

On their arrival, Grant was seen lying on a dirt track with a wound to his leg.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation was launched and on Tuesday Smith turned himself in to the Chapelton police.

He was charged on Saturday following a question and answer session.

His court date is being finalised.

